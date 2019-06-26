Young Kazakhstanis donate blood to help Arys residents

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A youth organization in Kazakhstan launched ‘Donate Blood - Help Arys' campaign, Kazinform reports.

Ilyas Tustykbayev, President of the Republican Students' Movement ASK, revealed that young people in the Kazakh capital are donating blood to help those affected by the Arys tragedy. For every blood donation they are paid 600 tenge. All the raised funds will be channeled to the fund which help Arys residents.



In his words, 50 young people donated blood on Tuesday.



He also noted that the National Volunteer Network includes some 35,000 people who are ready to help in every way to eliminate the effects of the tragedy.

On Monday the explosion rocked the military warehouse in the town of Arys claiming lives and injuring many people.