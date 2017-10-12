Young Kazakhstanis to perform at UNESCO headquarters

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On October 17, eight young Kazakhstanis will perform at UNESCO headquarters in Paris within the framework of the presentation of President Nazarbayev's program "Rukhani zhangyru", Kazinform correspondent reports.

The children deserved this right following the results of the 2nd Festival of creative youth "Children in the Rhythm of the World" held in Almaty.

In total, more than 2,000 children from all over the country took part in the festival organized by the Foundation of the First President and the Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs. However, only 24 made it to the final stage.

"Children in the Rhythm of the World" is dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the UNESCO Clubs movement and aimed at discovering and supporting the young and talented performers and popularizing Kazakhstan's culture.



The project is implemented by the Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs in cooperation with the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO, akimats of Almaty and Akmola regions and the cities of Almaty and Astana, as well as UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office.

Project partners are Total E&P Kazakhstan, Tengizchevroil LLP, Air Astana, Grand Tien Shan Hotel, Soho Concert-bar & meat, Samsung Kazakhstan, Caspian. Information partners of the project are Almaty TV channel, KTK, Russian Radio Asia, Retro FM, Radio Classica, Tenginews and Massaget news agencies.