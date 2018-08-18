Young leaders briefed on Rukhani Janghyru realization progress

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Aida Balayeva, head of the Presidential Administration's internal policy department, told about the progress of realization of Rukhani Janghyru program at the meeting with young leaders gathered from countrywide at the Zeren national youth educational camp in Akmola region.

"Rukhani Janghyru program is the most discussed program. Too many views and proposals have been voiced since the beginning of its implementation. Expert councils made their contribution into its realization, development and presentation of new projects. It is essential to grant these councils the legal status. We believe, it will be then a council under the Government that will develop and turn into a large institute," Balayeva said.



As earlier reported, an official opening of the second session themed Modernization Trends took place at the Zeren national youth educational camp. Kazinform International News Agency director general Askar Umarov, well-known political analyst Aidos Syrym took part in it.