UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A man died Tuesday after being struck by a reinforced concrete slab in the city of Semey, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Monday evening. The 19-year-old man was hit by the reinforced concrete slab in Ayaguzskaya Street at around 9:00 p.m. local time.

The young man died right away.