Young man safe and sound after attempted suicide in Taldykorgan

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A young man who tried to commit suicide in Taldykorgan city today is safe and sound, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 20-year-old Aibek made it down from the power line pole. The attempted suicide took place about 1:00 p.m. Sunday, according to Kazinform correspondent.



Akim (mayor) of Taldyrkogan city Bagdat Karassayev and head of the Almaty region department of internal affairs Murat Urumkhanov talked to the guy for hours to try and get him to come off the pole.



After the incident, Aibek was taken to a hospital for treatment and for a psychiatric evaluation.



