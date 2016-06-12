Young man trying to commit suicide in Taldykorgan city (PHOTO)

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A young man is trying to commit a suicide in Taldyrkogan city, Kazinform correspondent reports from the scene. The 20-year-old Aibek who works as a bartender at a local café is apparently attempting suicide.

According to witnesses, he climbed a power line pole a couple of hours ago and threatens to commit suicide by jumping off.



At the moment akim (mayor) of Taldykorgan city Bagdat Karassayev and head of the Almaty region department of internal affairs Murat Urumkhanov are trying to calm Aibek down, but to no avail.



