Young mother of 5 welcomes triplets

SEMEY. KAZINFORM The first triplets were born in Abai region. Governor Nurlan Urankhayev congratulated the young couple of five on such an important day as their family has almost doubled in size and handed them the keys to their new apartment in the city of Semey, Kazinform learnt from the akimat’s press service.

Two baby girls and a boy were named Begimai, Bek-Mukhammed, and Begaiym.

Earlier the family rented an apartment in the village of Kalbatau in Zharminsky district.