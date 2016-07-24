Young rescuers from Kyrgyzstan participate in III International competitions in Russia

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Young rescuers from Kyrgyzstan are participating in the III International competition "Safety School", held in the Leningrad region, Russia, according to Kabar.

According to the press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry, the III International competition "School Safety" is organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

The competition involved teams of young rescuers from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Poland, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Latvia and Lithuania.

The main objective of the competition is to create a culture of safety among the younger generation, the development of international cooperation and exchange of experience between youth organizations of young rescuers and firefighters around the world, the press service reports.

III International "Safety School" contest will last until July 30, 2016