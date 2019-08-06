EN
    13:16, 06 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Young scientists’ council to convene for first meeting

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Education and Science Ministry will hold the first meeting of the Council of Young Scientists,» Minister Askhat Aimagambetov told the Burabay Forum of Young Scientists underway in Nur-Sultan.

    «The Ministry pursues the open policy. We attract young scientists and decided to found the Council of Young Scientists involving well-known scientists under 40. The first meeting will be held on August 10,» the Minister said.

    The council comprises 30 scientists. It is called to contribute to science development.

