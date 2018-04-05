Young scientists discuss health, safety in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM The 12th international scientific conference of young scientists: cadets (students), master's degree students and post-graduate students Human Health and Safety: Problems and Perspectives is held in the Civil Protection University of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry on 4-5 April, If you use BelTA’s materials, you must credit us with a hyperlink to eng.belta.by.">BelTA learned from the press service of the university.

Representatives of 55 higher education institutions from Belarus, Latvia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine are taking part in the scientific forum. The total number of participants is about 740.

The program of activities includes a plenary session with reports by the conference participants, eight panel sessions on specific topics, a brain-ring and a master class by Alexander Lebedev, a professor of the Department of Economic Sustainability and Life-Support Systems of the Civil Protection Academy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Participants of the conference are expected to distill the best practices in the field of health and safety. A compilation of materials of the 12th international scientific conference of young scientists will be published.

Photo: eng.belta.by