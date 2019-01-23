Young scientists’ research grant funding to be increased in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev assigned the Government to increase grant financing for young scientists' fundamental and applied researches by 3 billion tenges every year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is necessary to help young scientists bring to life their ideas in real projects. I personally intend to be engaged in it and recommend that the Government should specifically consider these matters. Nazarbayev University will also join this process. To this end, I am entrusting the Government with increasing the grant financing for young scientists' fundamental and applied researches by KZT 3 billion every year," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the Year of Youth opening ceremony.

The Head of State underlined that the time is now to make science and education accessible to all young people.



"Pedagogical scientists hold that students should develop 4 C: critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity. All over the world, investment in human capital is considered to be the most profitable investment of a government," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

Kazinform earlier reported that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has launched the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.