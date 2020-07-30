Young talent to represent Kazakhstan in Pearls of Europe int’l festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakhstani Valeriya Khan plans to perform at the international festival in the Czech Republic, Kazinform reports.

The Logos-Karaganda led project for holding events to support gifted youth has announced its first winners for further participation in national and international contests. Valeriya Khan is one of them.

Valeriya is a singing enthusiast and performs original songs. She participated and won in multiple song contests such as Russia's Svobodnaya ptitsa contest where she took first place in two nominations in 2018.

She plans to use her grant to participate in the Pearls of Europe International Festival to take place in November 2020 in the Czech Republic. One of the requirements of the festival is to perform an original song and to be its copyright owner. The singer's family reached out to composer Anna Petlyasheva who agreed to sell them a song.

Valeriya's father Leonid Khan speaks about the project as helpful for many talented people. He adds the family's plans to take part in the national selection for the Junior Eurovision.

The project selects 30 winners for further participation in national contests who will also receive 200 thousand tenge as well as 20 winners for international contests who will receive 700 thousand tenge.