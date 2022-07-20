Young talents to perform at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On July 22 and August 6, the traditional summer concerts Musical Holidays at Astana Opera will be held at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Talented Kazakh artists, international competitions laureates – students of the leading creative universities of the republic and prestigious educational institutions abroad, will perform at the capital’s opera house, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service.

«Musical Holidays at Astana Opera is one of the audience’s favorite projects. Every summer, our talented young artists come back home full of desire to see their native Kazakh audience and show their compatriots their creative growth and achievements. Many young performers look forward to this project and are happy to take part in it. Due to the large number of applicants, we even made two concerts. At the same time, it is important to note that all musicians show a high artistic level, they are happy and excited to go onstage and always present diverse programs. They want to delight the audience with something interesting, for example, works that have not been previously performed in Kazakhstan. This is very gratifying. The audience really looks forward to these concerts, because they know that young, but already highly professional artists, who set high goals for themselves and achieve them, will perform. However, the most important thing is that the guys have a deep inner sense of patriotism, they are the future of culture and art of our country,» Marzhan Zhakenova, the director of the literary and musical work department, head of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, said.

The participants of the concerts are students of different musical universities: the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory, Zhiganov Kazan State Conservatory, Vano Sarajishvili Tbilisi State Conservatoire, Temple University in Philadelphia (USA), Conservatorio della Svizzera Italiana (Switzerland), Gnesin Russian Academy of Music, the Conservatoire Royal de Bruxelles (Belgium) and others. All the musicians give a lot of concerts, representing their country at foreign venues.

The first evening will feature vocalists Aziza Omarova, Laura Kulekesheva, violinists Zhanara Makhmutova, Adelina Mukhamediyarova, Diana Ablayeva, cellist Aibolat Abdybakas, pianists Tomiris Bekturova, Kamila Kakhirmanova, Tomiris Ali, flutist Kamilya Ismagulova.

Violinists Elnura Ruslanbekkyzy, Diana Makazhan, cellist Ilkham Aimbetov, pianists Klim Pak, Ilyas Uzbekov, Batyrkhan Suleimen, and flutist Zhannet Tuyakova will take part in the second concert.

Within the framework of the project, works by Scarlatti, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Tsybin, Wieniawski, Khachaturian, Chopin, Rota, Ravel, Kapustin and others will be performed.

Photo: astanaopera.kz