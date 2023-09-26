EN
    07:48, 26 September 2023

    Young woman, two kids killed in house fire

    Firefighters
    Photo: North Kazakhstan emergency situations department

    The firefighters in Petropavlovsk found the bodies of a 20-year-old woman, a one-year-old toddler, and a child, aged 5, inside a burning house, Kazinform reports.

    The firefighters arrived on the scene five minutes after the call was received at 09:35 p.m. 15 responders and three firefighting engines were deployed to battle the fire in the wooden house. The fire engulfed 19 square meters, the emergency situations department said in a statement. The fire was contained at 10:04 p.m. and brought under control at 10:36 p.m.

    North Kazakhstan region
