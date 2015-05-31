EN
    14:35, 31 May 2015 | GMT +6

    Youth basketball team of Kazakhstan punched ticket to Asian championship

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The only one left spot at the Asian basketball championship was the prize of the qualifier in Navoi, Uzbekistan, where Kazakhstani basketball players had to face teams of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Our team led by head coach Alexey Eropkin won both games against their opponents from neighboring countries.

    In the game against the youth national team of Turkmenistan, young basketball players of Kazakhstan defeated their opponents with the final score 76-50, Sports.kz informs.

    The next day, our team played against the team of Uzbekistan and decisively won by 28 points. The final score is 72-44.

    The youth national team of Kazakhstan will take part in the Asian championship scheduled to be held in Indonesia in October.

