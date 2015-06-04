Youth can contribute to implementation of five institutional reforms - B. Orynbekov

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - First deputy governor of Zhambyl region Bekbolat Orynbayev read a lecture for students of Zhambyl universities, secondary specialized colleges and school leavers of Taraz in TarazState Pedagogical Institute.

He noted the youth had an opportunity to contribute to implementation of five institutional reforms initiated by the President.

"The state creates all the necessary conditions for realization of the potential of the youth. Moreover, you have a great responsibility. Only working hard you can be successful," he emphasized. He also informed about the results of social and economic development of the region in 2014 and shared the plans for this year.

"Big plants are being built in the region. "Chemical Park "Taraz" is built in Shu district. Thus, your knowledge and skills are what we need. Last year, 488 young specialists were employed within the program "With Diploma to Village", he added.

Students asked questions about the political life, education sphere and problems of the region. B. Orynbekov answered all the questions.