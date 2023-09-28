Youth can shape actions towards combating climate crisis – Dr. Johannes Baur

Nazarbayev University played a host to the 2023 Local Conference of Youth on Climate Change in Kazakhstan (LCOY-QAZAQSTAN) on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent Danira Iskakova reports.

The LCOY Kazakhstan 2023 was organized by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Youth Kazakhstan, SDSN Kazakhstan Sustainable Development Office, the Graduate School of Public Policy and Green Society Students’ Club.

SDSN Youth Kazakhstan coordinator, Nazarbayev University student Nikita Durnev said the conference brought together around 80 participants in offline and 20 participants in online format from all corners of Kazakhstan. Attending the conference are representatives of the Eurasian National University, Nazarbayev University, the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Dr. Johannes Baur, First Counsellor, Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the EU to the Republic of Kazakhstan emphasized at the event it is very important to see that many young people are taking care of the issues of climate change in Kazakhstan.

“As the next generation of policy makers and experts, you will be the ones who can shape and influence those actions towards combating the climate crisis. Also, for us, it is very important to hear the voices of the youth and climate discussion and to see what innovative and new solutions you can offer also regarding new technologies. As I already said, the world needs a collective effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees,” he added. “Sole objective is to try to help by identifying and forging solutions for the 17 sustainable development goals. Our network here in Kazakhstan came into being last year. I think we already have about 20 institutions with us. We had just made our first SDSN conference here. And, I was really impressed by the contributions of SDSN Youth. That was a special section with 4-5 presentations, projects that SDSN Youth had developed and were implementing here in Kazakhstan. Some of the conceptual talks and presentations, projects that SDSN Youth developed were all about addressing problems and defined solutions for the community involved,” noted the SDSN Kazakhstan Chair Shigeo Katsu.

As part of the conference, a special exhibition showcased students’ ‘green’ projects offering an in-depth insight into climate change and its consequences for the planet.

By Danira Iskakova