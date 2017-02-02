Youth Congress supports President's initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Youth Congress expressed full support for the initiatives of the Annual President's Address, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today the youth of Kazakhstan has become a full, active and responsible civil part of society. A number of programs implemented for young people and each year thousands of young professionals, graduates are given new start opportunities. All to the credit of the Head of State far sighted policy.

In 25 years, Kazakhstan has taken a respected place on the world stage, thanks to its intensive and purposeful development. This achievement is the result of the two modernizations. During these years, Kazakh youth was at the forefront of the events that played an important role in our country's success.

In his Address President outlined the main points on which the country should focus: accelerated technological modernization of the economy; development of traditional basic industries; modernization of labor market; macroeconomic stability; improving the quality of human capital; institutional change, security and fight against corruption.

We believe that our President's initiatives address modern times requirements. For the younger generation of our country issues of education, labor market and development of information technologies are of particular importance. And in 2015 our Leader initiated a "Free vocational education for all" project. This year it will enter a full implementation phase and thousands of students will be able to find their calling thanks to free technical and vocational education.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also noted that, first of all, the role of the education system must change. "Our task is to make education a key element of the new model of economic growth. Training programs should focus on the development of critical thinking and independent information retrieval skills", the Address reads. At the same time, the Head of State highlights the urgency of developing IT-knowledge, financial literacy and youth patriotism.

Employment is the most important issue for young Kazakhstanis. In order to modernize the labor market, in his Address Head of State puts the task of creating the conditions for a controlled flow of workers in relevant spheres. He also stressed the need to develop appropriate "road maps" according to which employers should be involved in re-training laid off employees and their further employment.

On behalf of the Kazakhstan's youth we express our support for the priorities proposed in the President Address! The new realities of the world require new competencies and approaches as well as labor modernization.

The third modernization will allow us to make a major breakthrough in achieving our common national idea "Mangilik el", to create a new model of economic growth, to ensure our global competitiveness and will help to enter the 30 developed countries before 2030", Congress' statement reads.