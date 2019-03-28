EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:25, 28 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Youth contribute to Disaster Risk Reduction in CA

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A UNESCO regional workshop on the mobilization of youth and young professionals in science for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in Central Asia was held in Almaty.

    Young participants from across the region met to discuss opportunities for young people to contribute to (DRR), as well as to explore relevant research institutions, get acquainted with reports from international organizations, as well as presentations on the work of government agencies in disaster prevention and response, UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office's website reads.

    At the end of the workshop, one of the participants shared her impressions of the event with us.

    Zumrat Munarova is finishing a bachelor degree in "Water resources and water use", she studies hydropower issues.



    Zumrat also explained why disaster risk reduction is important in our region, and that young people can enhance the resilience of communities they live.

    Tags:
    Central Asia UNESCO Youth of Kazakhstan Almaty Environment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!