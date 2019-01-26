Youth employment website launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A youth employment website was launched in Kazakhstan.

"The website called as Enbekke Zhol (The Road to Labour) was developed by master's degree students of the Presidential Public Administration Academy together with JSC Centre for Labour Resources Development. The website will inform about the course of implementation of the 2017-2021 State Programme of Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship Development. The goal is to attract up to 3% of unemployed youth till May 25, 2019," the press service of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection reads.



The Enbekke Zhol project will be implemented in three areas:

1) Ensuring the programme participants with technical and vocational education and short-term study

2) Mass entrepreneurship development

3) Labour market development through employment promotion and labour force mobility



Those who can apply for the programme are 9-10 grade graduates, persons without professional education, children from low-income families, unemployed persons and those who failed entrance exams.