Youth forum was held at KazNU in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Republican Youth Forum titled «Men Jastarga Senemіn!» dedicated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held in the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The forum was first carried out in 2013. It became an annual contest revealing the best student innovative project «My real contribution to Innovative Development of Kazakhstan», the best essay and the best poetic work and song on the subject of patriotism.

This year the organizing committee received over 1,500 works from students of more than 100 universities from all regions of the country. The contest’s juries consisting of public figures, representatives of business, government agencies, the media, scientists, culture and art workers selected 620 best works.

The first day of the event determined the main contenders for the victory. The winners were awarded with diplomas and valuable prizes.

The forum’s award ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev, First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov, Minister of Education and Science of Askhat Aymagambetov, Minister of Information and Public Development Dauren Abayev, Deputy Akim of Almaty Yerzhan Babakumarov, Rector of KazNU Academician Galimkair Mutanov as well as the well-known public and state figures, students and working youth from all regions of the country.

The Paralympic athlete Serik Yessmatov made a great impression on the forum’s attendees. He made touching and motivational speech.

The main goal of the republican youth forum «Men Jastarga Senemіn!» is the development of patriotism through the prism of innovation and creativity. It was organized by the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Almaty Akimat with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Zhandanu Alemi Foundation, the Jas Otan, the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan and Kazakh Radio.