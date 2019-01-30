Youth Hub for Entrepreneurial Initiatives to open in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Adilbek Sarsembayev, Head of Almaty district of Astana, announced the idea to organize the Youth Hub for Entrepreneurial Initiatives within the framework of the Year of Youth declared by the Head of State, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Administration of Almaty district, the hub will operate at the premises of the Administration, using the resources of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.



"The project aims at supporting talented young people in implementing their business ideas. To this end, it is planned to attract various speakers from among the successful entrepreneurs of the country, experienced professors of the leading universities, who will conduct various master classes, lectures, and training. After the training, it is planned to shape a pool of business plans made by the participants from among the youth," the statement says.



The district administration will select the best projects and help young entrepreneurs write proper business plans and a specific roadmap.