Youth is embodiment of all our hopes for better future, says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM - The Fifth Aibyn Republican Military-Patriotic Training with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is underway at the area of the Spassk Training Center in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

"Youth is a symbol of progress, the embodiment of all our hopes for a better future. The government is doing a lot to support young people and create conditions for their personal fulfillment," the press service of Akorda cites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



38 teams of young people arrived at the Aibyn Republican Military-Patriotic Training.