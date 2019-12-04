Youth leaving abroad is the future of Kazakhstan, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his opinion concerning the youth leaving to work or study overseas, Kazinform reports.

«Kazakhstan is a modern country and it will further move forward. Our youth leaves to the West through Bolashak. It is a state scholarship program. Bolashak is translated as the future. We consider them as the future of Kazakhstan,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

According to Tokayev, a student leaving abroad remains Kazakh at heart. He would strive to return to the historical motherland and contribute to economic growth and the country’s prosperity.