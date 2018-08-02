Youth of Tatarstan, Kazakhstan reach coop agrt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Youth Assembly of Peoples of the Republic of Tatarstan and Zharassym Republican Youth Organization under the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan signed a Cooperation Agreement at the House of Friendship of Peoples of Tatarstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

The delegation led by Chairman of Zharassym Republican Youth Organization Timur Jumurbayev is in Tatarstan within the framework of the 8th World Forum of Tatar Youth underway in Kazan from 1st to 5th August.

In addition to getting familiar with the activities in terms of national policy in Tatarstan, the Kazakh guests also exchanged their experience.

Within the framework of the general roundtable, the sides outlined the prospects for mutual cooperation and signed the respective agreement.