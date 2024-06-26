Youth Resource Center unveiled in Turkistan

Governor of Turkistan region Darkhan Satybaldy participated in a ceremony of inauguration of a new youth resource center, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Turkistan region is the region with a high demographic growth. The number of young people aged from 14 to 35 exceeds 663,000, which is 30% of the region’s population. About 72,000 young people are living in Turkistan today,” the press service of the region’s akimat reported.

The construction of the Youth Resource Center was financed from the local budget. The building which combines the elements of modern architecture and functionality, can serve more than 100 people per day. The center includes a recreation area, a library, a gym and multifunctional halls. There is a cinema and a large hall for volunteers. An amphitheater is being built here.

71,486 young people aged from 14 to 35 are living in the region’s administrative center, Turkistan. 12,265 are university students, 7,441 are students of colleges, and 18,844 are secondary school students (7-11 grades).

Photo credit: Turkistan region's akimat

