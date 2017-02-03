Youth unemployment in Kazakhstan lower than in European countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Youth unemployment rate in Kazakhstan is lower than in Italy, France and Greece, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov revealed on Friday.

"It is worth mentioning that the youth unemployment rate decreased by 3.9% in 2016. To compare, youth unemployment in Russia totaled 9%, in Italy, France and Greece - 30-40%," Minister Suleimenov said at the extended session of the Government with the participation of the President on Friday.



In his words, the Nurly Zhol Program and the Anti-Crisis Roadmap helped improve economic activity in the country in 2016.



"In total, 1,7 trillion tenge was channeled to support national economy. 739 billion tenge was allotted within the framework of implementation of the Nurly Zhol Program. Over 100,000 workplaces were created," Suleimenov added.