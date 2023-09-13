EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:49, 13 September 2023 | GMT +6

    YouTube Premium to be available in Kazakhstan by the end of 2023

    None
    Фото: vidiq.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the Cabinet’s weekly sitting, Minister of Digital Development Bagdat Mussin promised that YouTube Premium will be available in Kazakhstan by the end of 2023, Kazinform reports.

    «When I was in the U.S., I met with YouTube Vice President. He promised that the platform will be updated by yearend,» Mussin said.

    «They have recently emailed me that the package is being updated. We need to wait. I believe YouTube will fulfill its promise,» he added.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Communication Government
    Currently reading
    Today, 10:00
    Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Tokayev’s visit to Germany, oil supplies, new flights to India
    Today, 09:16
    Rain to douse most of Kazakhstan Sept 30
    Today, 08:00
    September 30. Today's Birthdays
    More news in our Telegram channel!