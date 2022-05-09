Yulia Putintseva beats Ana Konjuh in final of Italian Open qualifying

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putinyseva advanced to the main draw of the WTA Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putinyseva defeated world’s 66th seed Ana Konjuh of Croatia 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the qualifying round of the tennis tournament in Italy.

During the match, the Kazakhstani fired one ace, made one double fault, and won 16 of 26 games.

The WTA Internazionali BNL d’Italia is to take place in Rome on May 9-15.