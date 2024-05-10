Yulia Putintseva beats US Open 2017 champion Sloane Stephens at Italian Open

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (ranked 41st by WTA) sailed into the 3rd round of the WTA 1000 Italian Open hard tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.

In the second-round match, she confidently defeated Sloane Stephens (ranked 35th by WTA) with the score 6:3, 6:2. The match lasted for one hour and 15 minutes.

Sloane Stephens was the 2017 US Open champion.

In the third round match, Putintseva will face World No 1 Iga Swiatek.