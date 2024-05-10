EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:41, 10 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Yulia Putintseva beats US Open 2017 champion Sloane Stephens at Italian Open

    Yulia Putintseva beats US Open 2017 champion Sloane Stephens
    Photo credit: KTF

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (ranked 41st by WTA) sailed into the 3rd round of the WTA 1000 Italian Open hard tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.

    In the second-round match, she confidently defeated Sloane Stephens (ranked 35th by WTA) with the score 6:3, 6:2. The match lasted for one hour and 15 minutes.

    Sloane Stephens was the 2017 US Open champion. 

    In the third round match, Putintseva will face World No 1 Iga Swiatek.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!