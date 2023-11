ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s tennis player Yulia Putintseva defeated Claire Liu World No. 55 in the women’s singles first-round match at the now-running WTA Madrid Open, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Putintseva ranking currently 51st in the world beat Claire Liu in two sets 6:4, 6:4. The match lasted for 1 hour and 44 minutes.

In Round of 64 she will play vs Caroline Garcia World No. 5.