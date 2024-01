ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva has suffered a defeat in her first match at the Connecticut Open tournament in New Haven, the U.S., Sports.kz reports.

Putintseva failed to crush the resistance of France's Alizé Cornet - 0:6, 0:6. In the second round, Cornet will play against Dominika Cibulková from Slovakia.