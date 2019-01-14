Yulia Putintseva hits WTA’s top 40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Women's Tennis Association has updated world rankings of tennis players, SPORTINFORM reports.

There have been three major changes in the world's top ten. Czech tennis player Petra Kvitová has climbed from 8th to 6th, displacing Elina Svitolina of Ukraine (7th) and her compatriot Karolína Plíšková (8th). The rankings are still topped by Romania's Simona Halep followed by German Angelique Kerber, Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, Japan's Naomi Osaka, and Sloane Stephens of the U.S. The Netherlands' Kiki Bertens (9) and Russia's Daria Kasatkina rank ninth and tenth, respectively.

Kazakhstan's No.1 Yulia Putintseva rose from 44th to 39th after successfully competing at the Sydney International, where the 24-year-old athlete reached the quarterfinals. Another representative of Kazakhstan, Zarina Diyas, also improved her position climbing from 98th to 95th.