    19:57, 15 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan advances to WTA 250 event semis in Hungary

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva won the third-round match at the WTA 250 event in Budapest, Hungary Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeated Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine ranked 97th in the world 6-0, 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The match lasted for 36 minutes.

    During the match, the Kazakhstani fired no ace, made no double fault, and won five points, and eight games in a row.


    Photo: sports.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
