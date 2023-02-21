EN
    21:00, 21 February 2023

    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva faced a loss in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva was defeated by Czech Petra Kvitová, the 15th seed, 4-6, 4-6 in the second round of the singles tournament in Dubai, UAE.

    In a match that lasted for an hour and 30 minutes, the Kazakhstani fired no ace, made one double fault, as well as won five points, and one game in a row.

    Earlier Putintseva had a sensational victory over world No.28 Petra Martić.


