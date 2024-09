Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, ranked 32nd in the world, bowed out of the US Open 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva lost to world no. 5 Jasmine Paolini of Italy in two sets 3-6, 4-6 in the third round of the US Open 2024.

Previously, the Kazakhstani defeated Linda Nosková of the Czech Republic, ranked 25th, and Wang Xinyu of China, ranked 40th.