Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan to skip WTA 1000 tennis tournament in Canada

The Kazakh Tennis Federation officially confirmed that Kazakhstan’s second-seed Yulia Putintseva opted out of the WTA 1000 tennis event – the Canadian Open, set to run on August 6-12 in Toronto, Canada, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As more misinformation spreads on different sources, the Federation officially confirms that Putintseva will not play at the tournament in Toronto. All top tennis players qualify automatically for tournaments of such a level several months before their beginning, as per the WTA rules. Yulia could not play in Toronto for health reasons, as she is not fully recovered from the injury, reads the statement of the Federation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva had a serious injury and would not be able to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.