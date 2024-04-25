Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan to take on world no.8 Zheng Qinwen at tennis event in Madrid

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, ranked 50th in the world, advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 singles tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Kazinform News Agency cites the presss service of the Kazakhstan tennis Federation.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeated Yue Yuan of China, world’s no.37, 6-2, 6-4 at the start of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open Women's Singles. During the match that lasted for one hour and 27 minutes the Kazakhstani saved four of seven break points and made one double fault.

Putintseva is to play against Chinese Zheng Qinwen, ranked 8th in the world, in the second round of the tournament.