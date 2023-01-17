Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan victorious at 2023 Australian Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva began the 2023 Australian Open with a win, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan won over Sorana Cîrstea of Romania, the world’s no 42, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the match of Round 1/64 of the Australian Open.

During the match, the Kazakhstani hit three aces, as well as won eight points and three games in a row.

Putintseva is to meet Czech Karolína Plíšková in the next round of the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne.

Photo: ktf.kz