EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:10, 17 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan victorious at 2023 Australian Open

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva began the 2023 Australian Open with a win, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan won over Sorana Cîrstea of Romania, the world’s no 42, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the match of Round 1/64 of the Australian Open.

    During the match, the Kazakhstani hit three aces, as well as won eight points and three games in a row.

    Putintseva is to meet Czech Karolína Plíšková in the next round of the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne.


    Photo: ktf.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!