Yulia Putintseva out of Taiwan Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva (WTA 51st) is out of the competition at the 2018 Taiwan Open, SPORTINFORM reports.

In quarterfinals, Yulia lost to Ukraine's Katerina Kozlova (85) 5-7, 3-6.

On her way to the quarterfinals, Putintseva beat Junri Namigata of Japan and Kai-Chen Chang from the Chinese Taipei.

Another Kazakhstani, Zarina Diyas (57) didn't reach the quarterfinals, losing to Romania's Monica Niculescu.