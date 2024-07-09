Yulia Putintseva out of Wimbledon 2024 losing to Jelena Ostapenko

World No. 35 Yulia Putinsteva of Kazakhstan was defeated in the ladies’ singles fourth-round clash at the Wimbledon 2024 underway in London, the U.K., Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani tennis player was beaten by Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 2:6, 3:6. Their encounter lasted 1 hour and 9 minutes.

Earlier, Putintseva conquered World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 3:6, 6:1, 6:2 in round 3.

Next, Ostapenko will play against the winner of the match between Danielle Collins and Barbora Krejcikova.