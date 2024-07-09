EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:15, 09 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Yulia Putintseva out of Wimbledon 2024 losing to Jelena Ostapenko

    Yulia Putintseva
    Photo credit: Kazakh Tennis Federation

    World No. 35 Yulia Putinsteva of Kazakhstan was defeated in the ladies’ singles fourth-round clash at the Wimbledon 2024 underway in London, the U.K., Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani tennis player was beaten by Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 2:6, 3:6. Their encounter lasted 1 hour and 9 minutes.

    Earlier, Putintseva conquered World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 3:6, 6:1, 6:2 in round 3.

    Next, Ostapenko will play against the winner of the match between Danielle Collins and Barbora Krejcikova.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis WTA
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x