Yulia Putintseva reaches Sydney International quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva advanced to the quarterfinals of Sydney International, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

In the round of 16, the Kazakhstani tennis player was better than Sloane Stephens of the U.S. (World's No. 5) scoring 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-0.

This made it possible for Putintseva to qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament in Sydney. Her opponent will be the Netherlands' Kiki Bertens (World's No.9).