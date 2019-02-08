Yulia Putintseva secures win for Kazakhstan at Fed Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Scoring 6-1, 7-4 at the Fed Cup qualifying tournament at the National Tennis Center in Astana, top female tennis player of Kazakhstan and World's No.43 Yulia Putintseva has defeated Ankita Raina (World's No. 165) of India, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the first match of the Kazakhstan-India tennis clash, Kazakh player Zarina Diyas beat Karman Kaur Thandi.

Thus, Putintseva brought the Kazakhstan-India match score to 2-0 and, despite the results of the doubles match, secured a victory for the team. Last year, Yulia lost to Ankita, and now she has gained revenge. If there is no change, Anna Danilina and Galina Voskoboeva will play against Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi in a doubles match. On February 9, to get the berth at the World Group playoffs, the Kazakh tennis players will face the Chinese team, the winner in Group B.