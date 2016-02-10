Yulia Putintseva sneaks into Taiwan Open quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has reached the quarterfinals of the 2016 Taiwan Open in Kaohsiung, Taiwan with the prize fund of $426,750, Sports.kz reports.

In the second-round match the 3rd seed Putintseva routed Japanese Myu Kato in three sets 6-4, 5-7, 6-0.

The world №64 needed 2 hours 10 min to eliminate Kato. The players have never met before.

Earlier it was reported that another tennis player from Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas couldn't reach the Taiwan Open quarterfinals after suffering a three-set loss to Russian Elizaveta Kulichkova.