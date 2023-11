ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yuliya Putintseva moved to the quarterfinal of the Roland-Garros tournament in France, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva defeated Spanish Carla Suárez Navarro in a fourth-round match – 7:5, 7:5.

Her next opponent will be world’s No1 Serena Williams.