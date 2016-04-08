EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:14, 08 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Yulia Putintseva vs. Venus Williams Volvo Car Open Third Round highlights (VIDEO)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As reported earlier Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan sensationally defeated former world №1 Venus Williams in the third round of the Volvo Car Open 2016 in Charleston, U.S.

    For the first time in her career Putintseva managed to topple the seven-time Grand Slam Champion in three sets 7-6, 2-6, 6-4, Sports.kz reports.

    Watch below the highlights of the match - it's worth it!

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Video Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!