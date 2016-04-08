Yulia Putintseva vs. Venus Williams Volvo Car Open Third Round highlights (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As reported earlier Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan sensationally defeated former world №1 Venus Williams in the third round of the Volvo Car Open 2016 in Charleston, U.S.

For the first time in her career Putintseva managed to topple the seven-time Grand Slam Champion in three sets 7-6, 2-6, 6-4, Sports.kz reports.



Watch below the highlights of the match - it's worth it!



