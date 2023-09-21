Yulia Putintseva wins in WTA 250 tennis tournament quarterfinal in China

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, world’s no.81, advanced to the semifinal of the 2023 Guangzhou International Women's Open singles event, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Putintseva was victorious over Germany’s Tatjana Maria, ranked 48th in the world, in the three-set match 6-4, 6-7, 6-0 in the quarterfinal of the tennis tournament in China.

The Kazakhstani tennis player is to meet next Magda Linette of Poland.