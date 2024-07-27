Yulia Putintseva withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games for knee injury

“Putintseva arrived in Paris and began active preparations for the Games. But, unfortunately, she felt a sharp pain in her knee during a warm-up before the first match vs. Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk. After a medical examination, a decision was taken to withdraw from the match,” a statement from the KTF reads.

Vice-President of the Federation Dias Doskaraev commented on the situation.

"The beginning of the Paris Olympics became a real trial for us. The day before yesterday Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Games due to illness, and today our team lost Yulia Putintseva due to injury. We pinned high hopes on both players and we are very sorry about what happened. Both Elena and Yulia are also upset. We would like to ask our fans to support all our players during such a difficult period. Despite the difficulties, we will continue to move forward and strive for new victories under the flag of our country,” he said.