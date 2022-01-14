EN
    14:14, 14 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Yuliya Galysheva 11th in World Cup freestyle moguls event in US

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Galysheva finished 11th in the World Cup freestyle moguls competition in Deer Valley, USA, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstani Yuliya Galysheva finished 11th in the finals of the World Cup freestyle moguls competition in Deer Valley. Another Kazakhstani Ayaulym Amrenova came 28th.

    Perrine Laffont of France was first with a score of 80.20 points, followed by Anri Kawamura of Japan with 80.03 points and Jakara Anthony of Australia with 79.84 points.


