ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yuliya Galysheva won in mogul at the 2017/18 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup stage in Taiwan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the grand final, Yulia scored 80.88, points. American Jaelin Kauf finished in the second (80.08) and Andi Node from Canada was third (80.03).

Earlier on December 21, Galysheva won silver.